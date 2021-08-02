Zimbabwe: Govt Injects Us$500 000 for Small-Scale Farmers to Access Advisory Services

THE government through the Agriculture Ministry with technical support from Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) launched a Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP).

The TCP is aimed at strengthening agricultural extension services in Zimbabwe.

The objective of the project is to improve access to extension and advisory services by smallholder agricultural producers in the country.

The TCP, funded to the tune of US$500,000 will be implemented from January 2021 to December 2022 in four districts namely Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe and Mutoko in Mashonaland East province and Hurungwe and Chegutu in Mashonaland West province.

John Basera, Agriculture Ministry Secretary launched the project. Berhanu Berdane welcomed the delegates Zimbabwe, Dr. Patrice Talla. In attendance were senior government officials, provincial and district MoLAFWRR officials, and FAO technical experts.

"The government of Zimbabwe is very much aware of the critical and pivotal role agricultural extension and advisory services play in imparting practical knowledge and skills to farmers and are some of the key drivers of agricultural growth in the various plans and strategies," he said.

"The extension capacitation drive entails increasing the mobility of extension staff through the provision of motorcycles and fuel, increased interventions towards appropriate and relevant training opportunities as well as equipping extension officers with digital technologies for effective technical backstopping of farmers to adopt good agricultural practices."

He said revamping the agricultural sector was critical for reviving Zimbabwe's economy. Frequent droughts and unstable macroeconomic conditions have continued to hinder the country's ability to effectively deal with the pervasive low productivity in the sector resulting from many factors including, high cost of inputs, inadequate availability of quality inputs, unstable prices, liquidity challenges and weakened extension system.

"The project will provide technical assistance to some innovative options to deal with the systemic extension challenges in the medium to long term. This initial technical assistance will prioritize enabling of extension services to reach more smallholder farmers, innovate with ICT platforms and support the initial steps for digitalisation of the extension system," said Berhanu Bedane in his remarks on behalf of Patrice Talla, the FAO sub-regional coordinator for Southern Africa and Country Representative for

"The project will also cover the soil fertility enhancement initiative (soil pH correction blitz) which will equip 10 decentralised soil testing facilities throughout the country. In addition, farmers will be trained on emerging issues relating to climate-proofing, agroecology, and soil pH correction to enhance productivity," he added.

FAO will continue to provide support to the government with other development partners.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the model for farmer engagement will require innovative solutions given the challenges faced by the government extension staff. With demand-driven approaches, and pluralistic extension and advisory services, NGOs and private sector extension service providers will be coming on board.