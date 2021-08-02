South Africa: Cybersecurity - South African Companies Are Ripe for Hackers

1 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

The country is no stranger to cyberattacks, and after Transnet, state utilities such as Eskom, as well as mining and manufacturing companies, are the next possible targets.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

State-owned port and rail operator Transnet will feel the impact of the cyberattack it suffered for some time to come. Although movement in and out of SA's ports, which had been at a near-standstill for most of the week, had eased by 29 July, there was still little known about the source of the hack and what the final economic toll would be on the country's already fragile economic recovery.

By then, experts were warning that other state-owned companies should be on the lookout for similar incursions. Exporters and importers in the meantime were left counting the cost of unmoved goods, as the delays at the ports stranded thousands of cargo containers.

"There has been a breakthrough following the IT security breach," the Public Enterprises Ministry announced triumphantly late on Wednesday. "Transnet has managed to fully restore operations at the ports, which enables the country's supply chain and logistics system to resume normal operations," the ministry said, adding that a preliminary assessment had found...

