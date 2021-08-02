Egypt Voices Solidarity With Tunisian People

Egypt is closely following up the developments in Tunisia, Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said on Sunday.

In a statement, Hafez stressed Egypt's full solidarity with the Tunisian people and their aspirations.

He added that Egypt is confident that the wise Tunisian presidency can overcome the current stalemate as soon as possible.

He underscored the importance of avoiding any escalation or violence against state institutions, hailing the role played by Tunisian state institutions in maintaining security and stability.