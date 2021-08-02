Egypt Voices Solidarity With Tunisian People

1 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt is closely following up the developments in Tunisia, Egyptian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said on Sunday.

In a statement, Hafez stressed Egypt's full solidarity with the Tunisian people and their aspirations.

He added that Egypt is confident that the wise Tunisian presidency can overcome the current stalemate as soon as possible.

He underscored the importance of avoiding any escalation or violence against state institutions, hailing the role played by Tunisian state institutions in maintaining security and stability.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X