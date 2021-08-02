Egyptian Curricula Available On Speak Arabic Mobile Application As of Today - Min.

1 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram stressed on Sunday that Egyptian educational curricula will be available as of today on Etkalem Arabi (Speak Arabic) mobile application in a bid to preserve the Egyptian identity of young expatriates.

The move comes as part of a cooperation protocol between the ministry and the Education Ministry and Nahdet Misr publishing group, the minister said in a statement.

Makram said the step comes in response to requests by Egyptian families abroad to provide online copies of Egyptian curricula on the new application.

Online copies of the Arabic Language and Islamic and Christian Religion and Ethics curricula will be available on the application to promote Arabic language and Egyptian culture among the second and third generations of Egyptians abroad with the aim of linking them to their motherland, she said.

Education Minister Tarek Shawki expressed happiness over fruitful cooperation with the Ministry of Emigration to activate the Speak Arabic presidential initiative.

Launched in October 2020, the initiative is concerned with spreading Egyptian customs and traditions, and preserving the Egyptian identity among expats.

