South Africa's Under-23 Soccer Team Paints a Bleak Future After Historic Olympics Exit

1 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The SA soccer men's team walked away with a new and unflattering personal record after failing to earn a single point in the group phase of the Olympic football tournament.

The future of South African football is bleak. For the first time in its history of competing in the under-23 football tournament at the Olympics, the country was knocked out of the group stage without accumulating a single point. This after suffering an emphatic 3-0 loss to Mexico in their final group game at Tokyo 2020.

They had previously managed three group stage points in Sydney 2000 and two in Rio 2016. They did not qualify for the Games in other years.

Dust ourselves off

Goals from Alexis Vega and Luis Romo in the 18th and 43rd minutes respectively, and a third by Henry Martin on the hour mark, saw Mexico qualify for the knockout stages, second on the log standings as hosts Japan, who beat France 4-0, qualified as group winners after winning all of their three matches.

"We have to dust ourselves off and face the South African public for having disappointed them in terms of their expectations of...

