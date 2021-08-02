South Africa: Mthethwa Sends Condolences to Shona Ferguson's Family

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa, has extended his condolences to the family of television and film icon, Shona Ferguson, who passed away on Friday due to COVID-19 related complications.

Ferguson, aged 47, was married to actress and producer Connie Ferguson.

He cut his teeth in the sector in various television productions, including Generations, Muvhango and The Wild. Ferguson, along with his wife, established Ferguson Films in 2010, and both starred in the company's first TV production, Rockville.

He cemented his talent as a renowned actor when he took on the role of Jerry Maake in The Queen.

He and his wife also set up The Ferguson Foundation in 2010, a programme dedicated to supporting future industry leaders by empowering them in business, education and film.

In 2020, Ferguson made his Netflix debut, partnering with the streaming service on the six-part series, Kings of Joburg.

Mthethwa described Ferguson as a creative gem and a visionary.

"He was a media mogul, an innovator and a pioneer who possessed an irrefutable ambition. Our thoughts and prayers are with Connie and the family during this time. Furthermore, we extend our sympathies to the industry at large. May his soul rest in peace," Mthethwa said.