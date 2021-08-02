Morocco Reports 6,189 New Covid-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Rabat — Morocco has confirmed 6,189 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, while 4,078 Covid-19 patients have recovered, the ministry of Health said Sunday.

The number of people vaccinated to date (1st dose) has reached 13,672,764 while 10,129,424 people have been fully vaccinated (1st and second dose), the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 629,717 while the number of recoveries increases to 566,008 which corresponds to a recovery rate of 89.9%.

Regarding coronavirus-related deaths, they rose to 9,833 with fourty-eight new cases recorded in the past day in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (11), Marrakech-Safi (8), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (8), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (7), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (4), Souss-Massa (4), Draa-Tafilalet (3) and Fez-Meknes (3), the ministry said, adding that the fatality rate remains at 1.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1,799), Marrakech-Safi (950), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (822), Souss-Massa (778), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (367), the Oriental (308), Draa-Tafilalet (306), Guelmim-Oued Noun (283), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (268), Fez-Meknes (159), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (96) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (53).

The number of active cases rose to 53,876 including 985 in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.