Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Benin, H.E. Patrice Talon, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses his warmest congratulations to President Talon and his best wishes for prosperity to the people of Benin.

HM the King also welcomes the new dynamic in economic cooperation between the two countries, paving the way for a multi-sectoral win-win partnership.