Namibia: Kuisebmond Pensioner Dies in Shack Fire

1 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

A 63-YEAR-OLD man died in a shack fire at Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay, early on Sunday morning.

Erongo police deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said a passerby, who heard someone screaming from a shack and

saw smoke coming from the same shack, screamed to alert other tenants in nearby shacks and houses.

Unfortunately, the shack was already on fire by the time the neighbours came out.

The victim was still inside screaming, and later stopped.

The neighbours kicked the door open, but could not enter because of the intensity of the fire inside and the roof was collapsing.

They tried to help put out the fire, but it was too strong and spread to two neighbouring houses and shacks.

The deceased was identified as Namhindo Victor.

His next of kin were informed.

Iikwiyu said the police suspect that a candle started the fired, as the deceased allegedly started using candles recently after he was ordered to stop using electricity as he was not paying for it.

Nine shacks and properties were destroyed.

The fire occurred at around 02h10 at house number 9 Breemond Street.

