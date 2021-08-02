Namibia: Union Mobilises Members to Protect Themselves At Chinese Workplaces

THE Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union (Manwu) has mobilised its members working for Chinese companies to protect themselves at their workplaces.

The union announced on its social media platforms that dialogues between trade unions and the Chinese embassy to address violence and harassment at the workplace have left them with no option but to mobilise their members.

The union, like many Namibians, took to social media after a police memo in which the Namibian police head, inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, requested regional police commanders to tighten security around Chinese nationals and their businesses.

The union believes the government gave a directive for special protection for Chinese nationals in the country.

"With high numbers of labour cases of violence and harassment at Chinese workplaces, this directive will be used by Chinese employers against local workers," the union said.

Manwu general secretary Justina Jona confirmed the union's position, although she said they have not consulted Ndeitunga yet.

"We will write him a letter tomorrow (on Monday). We just reacted to the letter which we know is valid," she said.

Jonas could not explain what the union meant by "members protecting themselves at workplaces".

"I will not respond to that, because you seem to be protecting the Chinese," she said on Sunday.

The Chinese defence attaché to Namibia, colonel Gao Peng, warned against potential terrorist attacks on Chinese nationals in the country.

Peng's warning follows the recent blast of a bus in Pakistan in which nine Chinese workers were among 13 people killed and 28 injured.