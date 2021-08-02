Tunisia: Epidemiological Situation Still Critical (Scientific Committee)

Tunis/Tunisia — Member of the Scientific Committee to Fight the Coronaviurs Amanallah Messaadi said the epidemiological situation is still critical. "We cannot speak of any improvement in spite of the decline seen in the number of positive cases," he said.

A national average of 800 infections per 100,000 inhabitants was reported last week, Amanallah further told TAP on Sunday. The impact of family gatherings on Eid al-Adha feast will be visible starting next week, that is within two weeks.

Untill July 30, Health Ministry figures show, 79, 255 people are carrying the virus, that is 677 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

The number of positive cases started to decline after reaching its peak late June/ early July, statistics reveal. The incidence rate fell from 37% to 25.9% on July 30.

Messaadi also said the positivity rate still remains high and the aim is to bring it down to 5%.

The situation is likely to improve relatively in the second half of August as the vaccination campaign will gain momentum , he further said.