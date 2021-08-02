Algeria: Covid-19 - Series of Measures to Ensure Availability of Oxygen in Hospitals

Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Aimene Benabderrahmane said Thursday afternoon in Algiers that the state had taken "a series of measures" to ensure the availability of oxygen in hospitals and meet the growing demand due to the resurgence of contamination to the Covid-19.

Recalling that "the national production oscillates between 400,000 and 420,000 liters per day," the PM said that "the sharp increase in demand" for oxygen has led us to take decisions and measures to boost production.

The PM announced "the import of 15,000 oxygen concentrators, of which 1050 have already been received," and 750 others will arrive tomorrow Friday."

"Moreover, 2250 concentrators will be imported on 3-5 August while other shipments will be received in batches from August 10," stated Benabderrahmane.

Benabderrahmane also reported an "urgent" measure to import "more than 160,000 liters of oxygen, in addition to other quantities."

Hotel facilities will host patients so that they receive the necessary quantities of oxygen.

The Premier stressed that "the vastness of the national territory requires mechanisms to meet all needs in a timely manner, and a crisis unit has been set up at the Prime Ministry for this purpose."

In addition, Benabderrahmane called on citizens to "respect the preventive measures, to get vaccinated and to show the highest degree of awareness."

He also urged them "to avoid the panic that some social networks are trying to sow by disseminating false and unfounded information."

"A vaccine production unit with a production capacity of 2.5 million doses in Constantine will be commissioned in mid-September," announced Benabderrahmane.