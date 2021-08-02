Western Sahara: Minister of Security and Documentation Abdellah Lahbib Passes Away

1 August 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shahid Al-Hafed — Member of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front, Minister of Security and Documentation, Abdellah Lahbib, died Sunday following a Covid-19 infection.

The deceased held several positions within the Sahrawi State and the Polisario Front. He notably held the post of Minister of Defense, Commander of several military regions including the seventh and second regions and finally Minister of Security and Documentation, a position he held until his death.

On this painful occasion, the Sahrawi Presidency expressed its "most sincere condolences to the Sahrawi people in general and to the family of the deceased in particular, and declared a week of national mourning starting tomorrow Monday." (SPS)

