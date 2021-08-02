Zimbabwe: Kadewere Thrilled to Be Back in Action After Surgery

ZIMBABWE international striker Tino Kadewere is delighted to be back in action after making a return for his French club Olympique Lyon in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the new Ligue 1 season which kicks off next week.

Kadewere has been sidelined since May when he underwent an operation in France to mend a sports hernia injury that has cut short his debut season in the French Ligue 1.

The 25-year-old forward subsequently missed his team's first two preseason-friendly matches as he only resumed full training with the Lyon first team last week.

His preparations for the new season however received a huge boost at the weekend when he featured in Lyon's final fine-tuning match against Portuguese giants Porto Saturday.

Kadewere was introduced into the match in the 63rd minute as his club lost 5-3 to the Portuguese side in their final preseason match at the Estádio do Dragão in Lisbon.

Despite his team's defeat, the friendly match ensured Kadewere got some much-needed competitive game time as he seeks to regain his full fitness ahead of the new campaign.

After the encounter, Kadewere expressed his gratitude to his fans and teammates for their support while he was on the sidelines.

"Firstly, (I) want to thank you for all the support from the fans, teammates, and being able to play some minutes again after three months of injury," Kadewere said in a statement on his social media platforms.

"It really meant a lot, thanks once again to my family for always being there and my club for the help and everything. I still need to work harder towards the beginning of the new season."

Kadewere enjoyed a successful debut season in France's topflight league despite having to deal with the tragic loss of his brother Prince just before the start of the season.

He scored 10 goals in 33 appearances and provided three assists as Olympic Lyon finished fourth behind French Ligue 1 champions Lille, PSG, and Monaco.

The Zimbabwean was Lyon's third-highest scorer behind new Barcelona signing Memphis Depay (20) and Karl Toko Ekambi (14) despite missing most matches at the start of the season and also being deployed in a right-wing role,

Kadewere is expected to play another important role for Lyon, who will have to strike a balance between their participation in French's domestic competitions and the Europa League.

Lyon begin their 2021-22 Ligue 1 campaign against Brest on Saturday.