Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Suspends Burials As Grave-Digging Machine Breaks Down

2 August 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has suspended burials at the Athlone West cemetery due to a breakdown of a grave-digging machine.

Council sources told New Zimbabwe.com that following the breakdown, all burials in the city are now conducted at Luveve cemetery.

The sources said the machine's breakdown had been due to an increase in Covid-19 related burials which have overwhelmed the city's cemeteries.

On average the cemeteries are reported to be burying 60 people per day.

"Since Thursday, the city council has not been burying bodies at Athlone West cemetery because the grave digging machine broke down. As a result, all burials are now being conducted at Luveve cemetery," said one of the sources.

Some bereaved families who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com accused the BCC of shortchanging them by allocating them burial space at Luveve when they had booked at Athlone in advance.

A grave costs US$53 at Athlone West and US$43 at Luveve.

"We booked a grave at Athlone for our relative. When we wanted to bury him, we were told there were no graves as the digging machine was down. I think it is unfair. The council should have stand-by grave digging machines so as to avoid inconveniencing bereaved families," said one resident.

The latest council report revealed the city's cemeteries are being overwhelmed by burials from neighbouring South Africa and Botswana.

When reached for comment, Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni said he had not been briefed about the latest development.

"I am yet to get a briefing on this one since it is a Sunday," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X