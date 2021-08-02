Liberia: Medical Facility in Doe Community Craves Assistance Amidst Flooding

Monrovia — The Officer-In-Charge at the Tarnue Kerkula Gibson Medical and Laboratory Clinic in Doe Community, Bushrod Island, Madam Ruth L. Johnson, is calling on Liberians, philanthropists as well as national leaders to provide assistance to the institution so as to avoid being evicted by flood.

Commonly referred to as TKG Medical and Laboratory Clinic, the health facility was established in March 2002 to provide medical assistance for low income earners.

Since its establishment, it has been involved in the business of providing medical treatment for residents of the community and has also saved the lives of people while at the same time providing an environment for safe delivery of pregnant women.

Currently in Doe community, the clinic is the only health facility that provides medical aid to pregnant women and other people with complicated health problems.

The medical center has also provided job opportunities to Liberians who have medical knowledge and other unskilled people.

Madam Johnson lamented that normal activities at the facility have ceased because of the flooding of the environment which hosts the facility.

She disclosed that the flooding in recent times has caused the entity a loss of over US$500.00.

Johnson said while it is true that the institution has a business component, however, the lives and safety of the people is of great concern on grounds that the facility is the only clinic that is providing reasonable medical attention to everyone in the community.

"So, if we all sit and allow the flood to take over this facility, it means that the lives and safety of everyone in Doe community will be at risk. Because we don't have other institutions that will provide medical attention," she stressed.

"All we can do is to call the attention of our people right now. As we speak, people are under intensive treatment, but the flood situation is scaring and it is not a good thing for the facility. We do not know how the water is coming and if we begin to lay blocks, it will not stop the water from coming into the facility. This situation is beyond us," Madam Johnson said.

She further indicated that the store room of the drugs for patients is under serious threat and they do not have other means to store medicines for their patients and if the flood continues to intensify without any intervention, they will be left with no alternative but to shut down the clinic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sustainable Development Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Explaining the ordeal of a patient, Madam Johnson lamented that a female recently gave birth at the clinic while people were draining water from the facility, stating: "There was a woman who gave birth in the process and the situation was not an easy thing as the baby and mother had to be transferred immediately because of the flood and it was totally a difficult moment for them."

"We could not do anything because the entire room was flooded and we never wanted the mother and her new born baby to come down with cold. And even the room we took them to had water also but was more preferable than the previous one", Madam Johnson emphasized.

"If we will not get help from anyone in and out of Liberia, we will close the clinic, which I think will not be a good thing for the people of Doe community. We have young and experienced medical practitioners that are so passionate about caring for the lives and safety of people. So, as much as we are willing to provide medical attention to the general public, it is prudent to see the need to protect the facility from the flood in order to continue its operations," she cited.