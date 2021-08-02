South Africa: Congratulations to Our Sony Music Artists on Their #SAMA27 Wins

CAPASSO Most Streamed Song of the Year
Elaine – You're The One
Best Selling Album
Mlindo
Best Traditional Album
Sho Madjozi – What A Life
Best Dance Album
Black Motion – The Healers : The Last Chapter
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Ndlovu Youth Choir – Rise
Beste Pop Album
Brendan Peyper
Best Amapiano Album
Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Once Upon A Time In Lockdown
Best Duo or Group of the Year
Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Once Upon A Time In Lockdown
Album of the Year
Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Once Upon A Time In Lockdown
Female Artist of the Year
Sho Madjozi