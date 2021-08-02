South Africa: Congratulations to Our Sony Music Artists on Their #SAMA27 Wins

2 August 2021
Sony Music (Johannesburg)
press release

CAPASSO Most Streamed Song of the Year

Elaine – You're The One

Best Selling Album

Mlindo

Best Traditional Album

Sho Madjozi – What A Life

Best Dance Album

Black Motion – The Healers : The Last Chapter

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Ndlovu Youth Choir – Rise

Beste Pop Album

Brendan Peyper

Best Amapiano Album

Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Once Upon A Time In Lockdown

Best Duo or Group of the Year

Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Once Upon A Time In Lockdown

Album of the Year

Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Once Upon A Time In Lockdown

Female Artist of the Year

Sho Madjozi

