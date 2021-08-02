Kenya: DJ Makena Pleads With Govt to Allow Artists to Perform

2 August 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

DJ Pierra Makena has expressed her frustrations after an event she'd planned at Park 'n' Chill was cancelled by the authorities owing to Covid-19 related protocols.

Park n chill is an outdoor event where revellers show up with their cars and relax while enjoying some great music mixes from the DJ.

In her post on Instagram, Pierra acknowledged the existence of Covid-19 but stressed she adhered to all protocols laid down by the government while planning for these social events.

She also noted that even with the pandemic, people, especially creatives and artists must find a way to survive.

In the midst of the pandemic, Pierra wants the government to make everyone part of the solution and not frustrate their efforts.

"Kenyans are killing themselves because they don't have a solution. Wakenya hawajakataa corona iko... .they are just tired and frustrated. We want to be part of the solution, she explained.

Adding: But don't tell us to stay home and wear our masks only!! Tell us where we will get our food tomorrow. It's been long."

She also appeared to hit out at the measures police were taking to curb the spread of the virus.

"So I do a peaceful event following all Covid protocols and then tomorrow you arrest me and throw me in a police truck 200 of us?? and in a small cell 200 of us??? Where is the social distancing you keep preaching??? Can we be real???," she wrote.

The govt has clamped down on social events and entertainment joints among other gatherings as it seeks to avoid another spike in positive Covid-19 cases.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X