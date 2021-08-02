Nigeria: At Last, SSS Bows to Court Order, Produces Sunday Igboho's Aide in Court

The SSS flouted the first order issued by the court on July 23 for the agency to produce the allies of Sunday Igboho last Thursday.

The State Security Service (SSS) produced some of the persons it arrested at the residence of a Yoruba separatist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho in Ibadan, Oyo State, in court on Monday.

The detainees were brought before the Federal High Court in Abuja, following the order of the judge, Obiora Egwuatu, compelling the secret police to produce the suspects.

The SSS had flouted the previous order issued by the judge on July 23 for the detainees to be produced in court on July 29.

Mr Adeyemo is facing proceedings in the Republic of Benin following his arrest in the West African country last month.

More details later...