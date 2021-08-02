Nigeria: Security - Kano Trains 5,504 Recruits for Community Policing - Ganduje

Governor Ganduje says community policing is being woven into the fabric of Kano as a political entity.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said the state government has trained 5,504 constables to support community policing in the state.

Mr Ganduje said this on Sunday while inaugurating Rano Emirate community policing committees in Doguwa local government area, according to a statement issued on Monday by his spokesperson, Abba Anwar.

The governor said community policing is being woven into the fabric of Kano society as a political entity.

"Our administration finds it necessary to support community participation in the security of our state.

"We have gone further by recruiting police constabulary, who are assisting the security agencies. And also we are assisting the various community policing committees.

"We trained in Kaduna 704 graduates of Police Constabulary. Also, for each of the 36 local governments, we are training 100 Police constabulary, making a total of 3,600 Police constabulary.

"For the eight metropolitan local governments, we are training 150 each, giving rise to 1,200 police constabulary and having a total of 4,800 police constabulary in addition to 704 that have already been trained, which all stands at 5,504 Police Constabulary now at hand."

"Community participation, apart from community policing, is necessary for us to achieve a desirable situation from all ramifications. As such, we are also inviting corporate social responsibility in the management of security situation in Kano state," the statement quoted Mr Ganduje as saying at the event.

"Our security agencies have succeeded in building full synergy among themselves and we have extended coordination in order to get security information and action in Kano State.

"We have to thank the Police, the Department for State Security (DSS), the Air Force, the Army, the Civil Defence (NSCDC), Immigration, Customs and Excise, Correctional Homes, traditional institutions, National Agency for the for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), the Vigilante Groups, representatives of various communities, we have to thank them all. They are all contributing to the security of Kano State.

"There is no doubt security is an issue of topical nature in Nigeria. It is an issue that bothers almost everybody, all governments in Nigeria and is an issue that we must come together in order to solve.

"We can see the effort of our security agencies that are working round the clock in order to keep Nigeria safe. In Kano State, we are also conscious of the security of our state. Therefore, we have developed various strategies in order to secure Kano State.

"First of all, we examined the issue of the metropolis. Kano being a metropolitan city and a megacity, we have taken necessary steps in order to ensure the security of our own megacity.

"We built what we call Security Dormitories on the major entrance of metropolitan Kano. Each of the dormitories houses 600 policemen.

"Also, we have developed CCTV programme which is working very well. The control room is with our security agencies. We have other technology employed in order to check security issues," the governor said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Rano, Kabiru Muhammad, commended the efforts of the governor toward securing the state.

"Today is a historic day that we cannot forget. All our people are happy with this special event taking place in our emirate, Rano Emirate. We are always ready to cooperate with the policies and programmes, especially this issue of community policing," the emir said.