Tanzania: 'Electrifying All Villages By Next Year Is Real

THE Minister for Energy Dr Medard Kalemani has said that his ministry will ensure that the directive issued by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to make all villages have access electricity by December next year is implemented.

Minister Kalemani made the assurance on Thursday, when launching the Group 2A of the Densification Project, which was held in Mheza village, Maore Ward, Same district, in Kilimanjaro region. The project is implemented by the government through the Rural Energy Agency (REA).

"President Samia recently directed that by December 2022, all villages in the country should have access to electricity.

To realize this, her government has allocated more than 160bn/- for that purpose, therefore our responsibility is to ensure that the directive is implemented as soon as possible", he said.

Dr Kalemani said they would work day and night to ensure that the directive is implemented, affirming that otherwise it would be senseless that the government provides money for the project but residents do not get developments they have been promised.

"I call upon all contractors entrusted oversee this project to work together to ensure that the President's directive is implemented", he said.