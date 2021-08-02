Tanzania: 11 Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccines Coming, Says Govt

A TOTAL of 11 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines issued out through the Covax facility are on the way, to give room for more Tanzanian's in need to be vaccinated.

This was unveiled by the Chief Government Spokesperson and Director of Information Services, Mr Gerson Msigwa, at a press conference in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

"Under the Covax arrangement, Tanzania, like other countries, will receive vaccines which will cover 20 per cent of its total population.

"We have already received 1,058,400 doses that is part of the 11 million expected in a short period of time," said Mr Msigwa, as he briefed journalist on the state of affairs in the last quarter of 2020/21 fiscal year.

He said that currently, the government through the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children is finalising procedures roll out of the vaccine to various centers across the country, noting that 550 immunisation centers have been identified.

Mr Msigwa revealed that the roll out will begin today, adding that depending on the need, the ministry will look on the possibility to increase immunization centres as per the guidelines which have been put in place.

Elaborating on safety of the vaccines, Mr Msigwa said they have not received any complaints from the recipients of the vaccine, citing that experts have examined the authenticity of the vaccines and they are confident it is safe.

"The government encourages all Tanzanians to follow the instructions and guidelines provided by our experts. "There has been a lot of misleading information on various social media platforms being spread by people, who are not experts in health sector.

Let us not dwell on such information which is intended to deprive people the opportunity to protect themselves against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic," he noted.

The Chief Government Spokesperson, however, went on to emphasize that taking the covid-19 jabs is voluntary for those interested go to the designated centers across the country.

However, he stressed on the need for the public to adhere to all preventive measures, including wearing masks, washing hands with running water and soap routinely and using hand sanitizers.

Among other measures outlined include avoid congestion and, where necessary, consider social distancing by at least one meter from one person to another and regular physical exercises coupled with measuring temperature.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan while launching the kick start of the Covid-19 vaccine, assured Tanzanians that the jab was safe and that many had shown their readiness to get it.

She noted that the government would make sure the vaccine is available for all Tanzanians, who are willing to be vaccinated.

To ensure adequate supply and accessibility of the vaccine in the country, President Samia said the government has also placed an additional order from the African Union (AU), through Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

She said that the government is aware that the available vaccine isn't enough; therefore, they have already placed another order.

President Samia also explained that she was aware of that some Tanzanians from the business community had taken the vaccine, elsewhere due to travel requirements, adding: "There was nothing wrong with that... because some were vaccinated in Dubai and South Africa, when there was no platform of acquiring it in our country."

Elaborating, she noted that the government had also to consider the requests from the international community, including the Embassy of China and those who are working with the United Nations (UN) agencies in the country, as they applied for the permits to import the vaccines for their staff and foreign nationals.