Tanzania: Yanga Quietly Rope in Congodr 'Hitmen'

UNLIKE in the last season, Young Africans are now silently accomplishing signing deals as they beef up their squad before the tightly packed next season, where they will compete in three major contests.

They will represent the country in the CAF Champions League, chase Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) title besides competing in the Premier League, which will have 16-teams.

However, the team newly signed machine from Congo DR, Fiston Mayele, is already in the country to finalise his move.

Mayele landed quietly over the weekend through Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam and was welcomed by some Yanga officials.

This time around, fans did not congregate at the JNIA as was the case last season when they heavily stormed at the airport to receive their imported players like Carlos Fernandes' Carlinhos', Micheal Sarpong, Fistob Razak, among others.

Speaking in the city recently, the team's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli could neither confirm nor deny the arrival of Mayele while insisting that they will disclose who joins them soon.

"For now, our focus is on the CECAFA Kagame Cup, and after that, as a club, we will introduce the new players who will be part of the team next season," he said.

Mayele is well known among the football fraternity in the country as he scored the opening goal in an international friendly match between Taifa Stars and DR Congo on January 12th this year at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam ended 1-1.

Yanga have also been linked to bringing back their former striker Heritier Makambo who recently parted ways with his Guinean side Horoya FC.

Makambo established himself at Yanga before he was sold to Horoya, and since then, the Jangwani Street-based team have been struggling to get the commanding goal scorer in the squad.

Therefore, he is a loved player by many Yanga supporters, and most of them are interested in seeing him returning and is part of the next season's team.