Tanzania: PM Touts Distribution of Free Avocado Seedlings

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed all District Councils growing avocado to establish nurseries for the production of seedlings to be distributed to farmers freely for generation of more incomes.

Distribution of free avocado seedlings will inspire and motivate farmers to grow the crop and in turn increase yields.

Mr Majaliwa issued the directive when he made a tour at Kuza Africa and Moravian Farming PVT avocado farm and factory in Ilolo Village, Rungwe District yesterday.

"Avocado is one of the crops with high return and has less production cost in comparison to others... people should be inspired to expand their farms taking into account that the government will support its production from preparation of farms to searching for the market," said Mr Majaliwa.

Equally, he urged people in the avocado rich areas to embark on the mass production to transform themselves economically. On the other hand, the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Mr Hussein Bashe, commended the investors for helping farmers to tackle the market challenges for their avocado production.

Besides, acquiring a reliable market at the avocado factory, the government is committed to opening up the South African market for avocados grown in Tanzania.

Earlier, the Human Resource Manager at Kuza Africa and Moravian Farming PVT, Mr Noel Kabuje revealed that their company has enabled farmers to get access to a reliable market through procurement of their avocado fruits.

"Much as the company deals with growing avocados, we also buy avocado fruits from the small farmers for processing and packaging ready to be exported to other foreign countries," said Mr Kabuje.

He said that they are also responsible for selling avocado seedling, which originates from natural avocados in the world market.

According to him, their company is currently venturing into the production of Hass avocado in their farms and others, which belong to small and medium farmers.

Hass avocado trees are considered to have high yields in comparison to other varieties and a mature tree can produce over a million blooms.

In line to the many operations, the company provides extension and farm input services to farmers, noting that over 10,000 farmers have been reached with the services. T

he Human Resource Manager also hinted that currently, the avocado market has grown worldwide, where the fruit is being sold in countries including Germany, Italy, France, Middle East, United Kingdom and Hong Kong.

Reports show that North America remains the world's leader importing avocados at 52 per cent of the world's imports, with majority of imports coming from Mexico, followed by Peru, Chile, Dominican Republic and Colombia.

Africa leading avocado exporters, in terms of countries are South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon