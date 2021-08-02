East Africa: 42 Riders On EAC Space Race

42 riders from five countries of East Africa have started a 6,000km journey in their capital cities. The cyclists from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi are engaged in a race that aims to promote love and unity among East African countries.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the contest dubbed as 'Great African Cycling Safari' yesterday, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk said that the competition will enhance collaboration.

He said that the Great African Cycling Safari would be held in the capital cities of Dodoma, Kigali, Nairobi, Kampala and Bujumbura and insisted that the people of East Africa have every reason to support the competition.

"This will act as a huge symbol of cooperation among the people of East Africa, and aside it tightens our collaboration, particularly among leaders," said Mbarouk.

Mbarouk added that they are looking for the best way to advice the Secretariat to put the contest on the annual calendar to be recognised by all authorities around the region officially.

On his side, the Kenyan ambassador to Tanzania Dan Kazungu said that many worldwide people would view the contest to help at different touristic attractions and attract more people to participate.

The Great African Cycling Safari will cover 6,000 kilometres, and the cyclic will spend 55 days before making their final route which will be September 15th.