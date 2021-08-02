South Africa: Restoring Hope in SA - We Must Work Together to Rebuild Our Lives and Our Democratic Dream

1 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jay Naidoo

Across South Africa I see people reaching out and wanting to contribute from the bottom up. Now is the time to consolidate these gains and let a multitude of flowers of peace and freedom bloom as we reimagine and rebuild our beautiful country, with its magnificent diversity and people.

For five decades I have been part of a heroic freedom struggle that has defined the 20th century annals. A commitment to eradicate a brutal system of institutionalised and legalised racism - a "crime against humanity".

At the core of that vision was the commitment that South Africa belonged to all who lived in it, black and white and all in between. That was the preamble of the Freedom Charter, the lodestar that guided our liberation struggle from 1955 and is now enshrined at the heart of our constitutional democracy.

I have never had my Indian ancestry called into question, until now. For decades, even as the founding general secretary of Cosatu, elected for three successive terms by millions of African workers, never has anyone raised the question of my Indian ancestry. And now, I have been accused of "being an Indian" and having to account for what happened in Phoenix...

