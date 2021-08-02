South Africa: After the Looting - a Snap Survey Reveals What South Africans Think - and Fear

analysis

Ray Hartley and Greg Mills are with The Brenthurst Foundation. Henry Sands directs Sabi Strategy.

A snap survey of South Africans conducted countrywide after the spate of looting which rocked the nation in the wake of the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma shows all races believed that the government's response was too slow.

The survey, conducted by The Brenthurst Foundation in association with Sabi Strategy, illustrates that more South Africans are fearful of the future than hopeful, with black South Africans the most fearful. Despair also outscored feeling "positive", which came in lowest by some stretch.

Conducted telephonically among 1,605 respondents, the survey took place during the week of 21 July, and is weighted according to national statistics on gender, age, race and province.

Some 37% of South Africans polled are fearful of the future, while 21% despair and only 36% of South Africans are hopeful. For those that despair or fear about South Africa's future, political leadership and the economic situation are the main reasons. A total of 39% of black South Africans are fearful, and...