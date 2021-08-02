Nigeria Guaranteed First Medal At Tokyo Olympics

Oborodudu secured a 7-2 win against Soronzobold of Mongolia to reach the final.

Away from the permutation and wishful thinking, Team Nigeria is now guaranteed their first medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

This follows the qualification of Nigerian wrestler Blessing Oborodudu for the final of the wrestling event which means Nigeria's medal column will soon read either a gold or a silver medal.

Oborodudu secured a 7-2 win against Soronzobold of Mongolia to reach the final of the 68kg.

Before the win over Soronzobold, Oborodudu had defeated Meerim Zhumanazarova in the quarter-final in the wrestling 68kg event after a hard-fought 3-2 win.

Oborodudu won a gold medal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 68 kg women's freestyle wrestling event, defeating Canada's Danielle Lappage, and she will hope to achieve a similar feat in Tokyo.