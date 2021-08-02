Nigeria: Provide Ethical Guidance for Younger Doctors, Ehanire Urges AMSN Fellows

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire weekend urged the newly inaugurated Fellows of the Academy of Medicine Specialities of Nigeria, AMSN, to provide moral and ethical guidance for upcoming generations.

Ehanire, who spoke at the inauguration ceremony said such guidance is urgently required at this time judging by events happening currently in the field of medicine.

He also called for collaboration between the federal government and the Academy with other bodies towards addressing the challenges of health in Nigeria.

"I am also delighted to note that the Academy is ready to team up with the government to study and seek solutions to challenges facing our health system.

"Government seeks and willingly hands such an Academy, supports such an Academy with everything it has.

"It is noteworthy that the Academy adopted a constitution that offers membership not just to academics and medical practitioners but other health care professionals too.

"This is important and desirable as no sector can on its own provide a solution to all health care challenges of our nation.

"An efficient health care system requires the participation of components of the establishments and society. In other words, health care is too important to be left to health care providers alone. "

Describing AMSN as a product of an inspired independent initiative and foresight, Ehanire said: "The philosophy of the Academy of Medicine Specialities of Nigeria was rooted in a commitment to the pursuit of knowledge for the betterment of mankind and dedication to the advancement of health by promoting the practice of high-quality medicine and biomedical scholarship to advocacy, setting of standards and informed advice to stakeholders is set out."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged the founders and foundation fellows of the academy to ensure that the academy takes off on a strong footing and hereafter thrives so that survival is never in question.

In his address, President of the Academy, Prof Oladapo Ashiru said the academy currently has 125 fellows from several disciplines of medicines, adding that is a composition of experts in various fields medicines needed to lead the nation into the 22nd-century health challenges.

He said the greatness of any nation depends on its ability to harness the human capital resources in various fields to solve tits developmental needs and challenges adequately and the academy is poised to provide such help for the country.

"The Academy of Medicine Specialities of Nigeria is ready to be think -thank for the country sand the sub-Sahara region on the various health challenges and development.

"There is no doubt Nigeria is blessed with a highly skilled medical workforce whose services currently sustain the health provision of different nations, including the developed countries," he stated.

He disclosed that the Academy through its four sections and several committees contribute to the policy development that will encourage cutting-edge research in biomedical; sciences, also embark on cross-cutting research with members in veterinary, environmental; and pharmaceutical sciences among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria