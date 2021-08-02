Uganda: The Curious Case of MP Muhammad Ssegirinya

Kampala — "You don't have to be rich to give. Giving comes from the heart." Mohammed Ssegirinya, the Kawempe North MP says in a TV appearance when asked about the source of his funds. Anyone would be right to ask about the source of Ssegirinya's funds because whereas ordinary MPs contribute averagely Shs100,000 for burials, construction sites and a string of projects, the new MP has started a hospital filed with medical equipment. He donates lorries of matooke, bags of charcoal, ambulances and actively helps businesses in his community.

The list of his donations is endless gong by his active Twitter page. A chunk of his donations has been going to Kawempe North Hospital located in Kyebando, a residential suburb in the heart of the Kawempe North constituency where the 33-year-old grew up.

The hospital, which is the size of a two-bedroomed house is where most of the medical equipment Segirinya donates goes, and through his network of donors, keeps receiving various equipment like oxygen cylinders, incubators, anesthetic machines, wheel chairs, orthopedic mattresses.

Ssegirinya said he planned to build the hospital as early as five years ago when he was elected as a KCCA Lord Councillor for Kawempe North. The hospital opened early July and it has been a hive of activity fitting it with various equipment.

"I have four nurses, 1 doctor, 1 clinical officer and one lab technician," says Ssegirinya who loves to call himself Mr. Update.

He says he used to travel a lot in countries like Sweden, Netherlands in his earlier term as a councilor and while lobbying for medical equipment, his prospective donors advised him to start a hospital. "They wanted somewhere where the equipment would go," he says. He also says most of his Shs30 million salary as an MP goes to meeting the needs of those who elected him.

As other MPs jubilate over the Shs200 million wired to their accounts to splurge on new cars, Ssegirinya has gone on record saying he will donate the money to his constituents as he maintains use of his Toyota Raum which goes for about Shs24m.

Ssegirinya, a member of the National Unity Platform (NUP) led by opposition king Bobi Wine also has a saving scheme which comes with a cash handout in a 'Seg Box', a metallic piggy bank. He says he gives capital starting from Shs100,000 to Shs200, 000 depending on the working capital of one's small business.

The MP is disdainful of those who say he is doing what is not the role of an MP- feeding into an age old debate of what Ugandan MPs ought to do and not to do. His constituents who are part of the urban poor in Kampala and are a key component of Bobi Wine's base however are full of praise for Ssegirinya. They say he is filling the void of what the government has failed to do. It is not typical for MPs representing areas in Kampala folding their sleeves in the so called service to the people but Ssegirinya has made it his trademark. He was at it even before he took the oath as MP in May.

His approach to work as an MP has elicited a lot of commentary. Mohammed Katamba, a parliament staff wrote that Ssegirinya's acts of kindness are a "nightmare" to a public affairs officer. "Ssegirinya's acts of kindness, though noble, put his colleagues who are doing different in bad light, since they will be judged using the wrong parameters," he wrote. "Explaining and changing the impression created by these actions to the public will remain PR nightmare!"

However Kakwenza Rukirabasaija, a critic of Ssegirinya's acts and other MPs who may want to follow his acts says these acts are patronising and not different from President Museveni who offers state largesse with his eyes at the next election. "These members of parliament whether opposition or National Resistance Movement that are giving out food relief and other items to the poor in this pandemic, it is not that they do it wholeheartedly as they want us to believe, it is rather another way to co-opt or patronize electorates for the next election," He wrote in The Observer.

After the government announced a 42 lockdown in June to reduce the spread of covid19, the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said there will be a cash donation of Shs100, 000 to 500, 000 households as a way of sustaining themselves in the lockdown. There were complaints that the money was not enough and should have been raised to about Shs250, 000.

Three weeks ago, the ministry of gender announced a total of Shs29billion had been disbursed to the vulnerable. Ssegirinya did not think highly of Nabbanja's initiative saying donating food was better than sending money because of how easily money can get misused.

Feeding the 5000

Deputy Lord Mayor for Kampala City, Doreen Nyanjura, says Ssegirinya's acts are commendable but not sustainable. "You can buy lots of food and charcoal and so much more but still realise you have not fed about 5000 people. It is a good act but it is not sustainable," she says. "That's not our work, the voters force us to do it."

Nyanjura, a KCCA councilor representing Makerere University, says MPs who have not been aping Ssegirinya's acts of buying food have faced backlash from their electorate. Nyanjura says being a relief plug should not be the yardstick for elected officials particularly those in the opposition who are denied access to state resources.

Sticah Nakatudde, a woman councilor in Kira Municipality, says the MP has been doing that since he was a Lord Councilor although she says there are now allegations by some people that he is being funded by government. At the time, his monthly salary was a paltry Shs3 million.

Meanwhile Ssegirinya plans to shore up his credentials as a legislator so as not to just be seen as a mere benefactor while serving in parliament by the watchful public. He says he is mooting two Private Members Bills; one about increasing salaries of doctors and teachers, the other about term limits for MPs and the President. "Why should Latif Ssebagala go to parliament and be there for twenty years?" throwing a dig at the man he defeated in the 2021 elections. He first stood for the Kawempe North seat in 2011 and lost badly.

Ssegirinya rode to parliament after felling a field of 10 candidates and it was his record in Kawempe that won him a landslide. The race had other notable candidates like former deputy Lord Mayor Sulaiman Kidandala whom Ssegirinya beat to the NUP ticket.

His antics where he played cat and mouse games with the police in the city had many dismissing him as a comic who stood no chance.

However the MP says he had always been preparing for his current office. In 2017, he allied with Bobi Wine when the singer joined politics contesting for the Kyadondo East seat which fell vacant after a court petition. That year, Ssegirinya was among the opposition figures who would dress in red ribbons demonstrating against the plan to lift the presidential age limit so that President Museveni could run again in 2021.

A tweet the first term MP sent out on July 31 had the usual Ssegirinya energy "JUST IN :each Child you give birth at Kawempe North Hospital you get yourself a prize of two kilograms of Byenda[offals]."