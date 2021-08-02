Uganda: Motorists With Expired Permits Get One Month Grace Period

The government has given motorists, whose driving permits expired during the 42-day lockdown, a one-month grace period to renew them .

This was revealed during a press conference in Kampala at the weekend by the State minister in-charge of Transport, Mr Fred Byamukama.

"The exemption is for only motorists whose permits expired during lockdown. We are giving you one month so that by September 1, you have sorted the problem," Mr Byamukama said.

"If your permit expired before lockdown, don't use this opportunity to disturb the officers, instead have it renewed so that you don't get problems. The same advice goes to those who don't have permits ," he added.

He also cautioned police officers against extorting money from motorists. The minster called upon motorists to report to the relevant authorities police officers who demand for bribes.

"You may have spent the lockdown in the village and are now travelling to Kampala to renew your permit and find one such officer who stops your vehicle. Then, they will proceed to ask for a bribe and if you refuse, they punish you. Later you will begin hating the government for no reason, " Mr Byamukama said.

He added: "Report these unprofessional officers to the nearest police station or to us. They will be apprehended."

Mr Byamukama said they had received complaints from the public about extortion after the first lockdown was relaxed.

At the time, the drivers said unprofessional traffic officers were asking for bribes.

During the same press conference, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the ICT and National Guidance minister, denied reports that the recent Covid-19 relief cash distribution failed.

"I know that there has been an attempt to create a narrative to say that this programme has failed, yet it has not," Dr Baryomunsi said.

"People have received their money and I will bring you the lists next time (to the media) so that you can cross-check and do your own investigations," he said. Each beneficiary is supposed to receive Shs100,000.

Dr Baryomunsi also expounded on the presidential address last Friday.

During his address, President Museveni said he had received information that as of July 30, a total of 462, 387 vulnerable people had been verified and paid by Post Bank while a balance of 38,558 persons had been deferred for various reasons, which are still under review by town clerks before resubmission for payment.

Journalists asked Dr Baryomunsi whether they were not misleading the President by giving him "inaccurate" Covid-19 relief cash figures since the majority of vulnerable people are still complaining that they have not yet received the money.

"We don't falsify figures. We have been here (at the media centre) several times addressing this subject," Dr Baryomunsi replied.

"Some of you are saying you don't see people celebrating. I am sure you never expect people to start dancing when money is put onto their phone. Some are claiming not to have received money, yet it reached their phones. This money is audited by the Auditor General, who in turn gives reports, so, there is no way we would deceive the President that people have not received their money," he added.

ON LIST OF COVID CASH BENEFICIARIES

Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the ICT and National Guidance minister, promised to give journalists records of those who have so far received the Covid relief cash. "Next time, I will bring the lists to you (journalists) which we tabled in Parliament. But, we can bet that those people who were registered were verified and have received the money. The other few who have not received the money had discrepancies in their records and their details are being verified," Dr Baryomunsi said. He added: "Some people are expecting the government to give money to everyone, but, we did not say we shall be doing that."

The cash distribution exercise was implemented in the second lockdown on June 18. With the lockdown now partially eased, some of the vulnerable groups, are wondering whether they will still receive their money.