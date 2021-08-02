Angola, Ghana Committed to Agriculture and Mining Industry

Accra — Angola and Ghana are committed to strengthening cooperation in transport, mining, agriculture, training and education and defence field.

This was said by Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, while speaking to the press as part of the State visit by President João Lourenço.

The Angolan top diplomat started that the two countries are seeking, in this way, to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Téte António said that Angola is interested in the Ghanaian experience in agriculture, as the West African country has potential in this field, with stress to its cocoa production, while Ghana is looking for Angolan experience in the oil industry.

With regard to teaching, Téte António said that Ghana wants to invest in teaching the Portuguese language, while Angola is seeking experience with the Koffi Annan Centre.

As for the business forum, Téte António said that it would be useful for Angola to present its potential and also to learn about the potential and projects that businessmen from Ghana intend to carry out in the country.

Angola and Ghana, which share a common history in the struggle for national independence, signed the first legal and cooperation instruments in 1976.

To strengthen exchanges and strategic partnerships, the two governments signed, in 2019, in Angola, at the time of the visit of the President of Ghana, a memorandum in the field of Education, to ensure the mobility of the teachers and researchers from higher education institutions and scientific research centers.

They also signed an agreement on the functioning of the Bilateral Cooperation Commission, created under article 7 of the General Agreement on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, with the aim of establishing a framework that allows its implementation.

The two countries also signed an agreement to suppress visas in diplomatic and service passports, which aims to facilitate migratory mobility.

The objective is to strengthen the exchange of information and exchange of experiences, to which is added the plan to strengthen the promotion of mobility for teachers and researchers.