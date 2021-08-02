Tunisian Police Arrest Two Islamist MPs Opposed to President Kais Saied

2 August 2021
Radio France Internationale
By Michael Fitzpatrick

Two parliament members in Tunisia have been placed in provisional detention, according to a statement from an opposition party. Late last week, an independent MP, was detained after he criticised the president's decision to suspend parliament and sack the prime minister and other top officials.

Maher Zid and Mohamed Affes of the Islamis Al-Karama party have been placed in provisional detention, according to a statement from party head Seifeddine Makhlouf.

Al-Karama is allied to the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, the main opponent of the president.

The latest arrests fall as the United States called on Tunisia to return swiftly to its "democratic path".

A week after his shock move, President Kais Saied has yet to name a new prime minister.

He has rejected accusations he staged a "coup" and said he acted within the constitution, which allows the head of state to take unspecified exceptional measures in the event of an "imminent threat".

He has also declared a crackdown on corruption, accusing 460 businessmen of embezzlement.

Nothing to fear for freedoms and rights

On Friday, he stressed his hatred for dictatorship, stressing that there was "nothing to fear" concerning freedoms and rights in Tunisia.

But political commentator Slaheddine Jourchi said the recent arrests were "a strategic mistake" and "not consistent with the president's statements".

"Everyone expected him to begin with the dangerous corruption cases and with waging a direct battle against known parties, but these first arrests were of opponents," the analyst said.

Meanwhile, Rights groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have expressed concern over the arrest of Yassine Ayari last week. He was detained for branding the president's decision to suspend parliament and sack the prime minister and other top officials a "military coup".

The Harak party of former president and activist Moncef Marzouki expressed its "deep concern" and criticised what it said was a "slide towards a settling of political scores and repression of freedoms, contrary to the assurances provided by the head of state".

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X