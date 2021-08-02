Nigeria: Erosion - Kurudu, Karshi Get Improved Roads, Drainage

The federal government has handed over erosion control and road improvement projects executed at Kurudu and Agwan Gwari, in Karshi, Abuja, through the Ecological Fund Office (EFO) of the Office of the Secretary of the Federation (OSGF) to residents of the communities.

At the official handover, President Mohammadu Buhari, represented by the member representing Awe/Doma/Keana Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State, Hon. Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba, said the projects will solve the erosion problem that has been experienced in recent times in the communities.

According to him, the commissioning of the projects which consist of the construction of asphaltic roads and drainage within the communities is commended as it offers the communities an opportunity to take ownership of the project in ensuring its security, maintenance and sustainability.

Nalaraba urged the residents to avoid misuse of the project and not to fill the drainage systems with debris and refuse that could lead to flooding or erosion.

Speaking, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Musa Bello, said the project was intended to calm the flooding and erosion within the locality, adding that the newly constructed roads will enhance economic activities in the communities.