Namibia: Walvis Bay to Evict Garbage Pickers

HENDRINA Kamati (47) says the stink of the rubbish dump does not nauseate her any more.

After nine years of following the same routine day in and day out, she and her friend Meriam Elago, who call themselves "rubbish dump entrepreneurs", have become used to the hazards of making their living here.

But their livelihood is under threat as the two women, along with about 98 other dumpsite residents, could soon be forced to pursue their survival elsewhere after the Walvis Bay municipality said it plans to evict them due to the unhealthy conditions of the place.

Both Kamati and Elago do not know any other home, and will not know where to start should the day of eviction come.

But the group says until that day comes, it is business as usual at the Walvis Bay municipal landfill.

When The Namibian arrived at the site on Thursday afternoon, men in filthy clothes sat at the entrance of the site.

Their duty is to warn the team inside what type of treasure the oncoming truck is carrying.

"Industrial, industrial!" shouts one man.

This means the approaching truck is carrying industrial refuse, which could include scrap metal, plastic, expired food, and sometimes garden refuse.

The men jump on the truck's trailer and ride along.

Once they are inside the landfill they start throwing bags of refuse from the truck.

Along the path is a group of men and women picking up the bags and taking them to a nearby heap for sorting.

Everyone knows what they are supposed to collect.

They do not interfere with each other.

The routine is the same for every truck that comes in.

Kamati lives in a shack below the heap of refuse with Elago, and says she was introduced to landfill entrepreneurship by a friend 11 years ago after she was retrenched from a fishing factory.

"I did not like the idea in the first place, but when I started making money, the nausea went away. This place stinks, but now I am used to it," she says.

The threat of eviction comes after the Municipality of Walvis Bay's recent resolution to get rid of illegal residents at its landfills.

Some of the people at the dumpsite commute daily from Kuisebmond, while others live at the 50-shack landfill settlement.

VALUE CHAIN

They see themselves as an economy on their own, and say evicting them would lead to the collapse of a whole value chain.

Kamati sells the large plastic bags she collects to a plastic manufacturer near Okahandja.

"If you shut us down, you will also take the bread from the truck driver, who collects the plastic from us weekly. It will also affect the people who work at the factory at Okahandja," she says.

Elago says she ended up at the landfill in May last year after losing her job at a local restaurant where she worked as a cleaner.

She joined scrap metal recycling at a time when scrapyards at Walvis Bay were heavily impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown.

"The return was very low. At the time I also did not know much about the different types of metals, but the people here taught me the different metals and how to sort them out," she says.

She says eviction would affect many livelihoods, not just her own.

Jefta Haikali says he has been living at the landfill since he lost his job as a bricklayer five years ago.

He says he has no problem being moved from the landfill.

"If they move us they must make sure we have jobs that pay us no less than N$4 500 a month. That is what we make here, and we are able to assist our relatives and send our children to school," he says.

But Kaenda Fillemo says being removed from the landfill would mean she would lose a place to call home.

Fillemo is one of the residents of Twaloloka who received a house last year when her shack, along with hundreds of others, burned down.

"I will not be able to repay my loans. Already I have to pay the municipality N$1 200 for land, and the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia N$500. I still need N$7 000 to connect water and electricity," she says.

WHY NOW?

The move to evict the illegal landfill residents stems from a report by the municipality's Department of Water, Waste and Environment Management.

In the report, six authorised recycling operators claim the squatters pose a challenge, leading to disruptions in waste disposal and management.

This year two people died at the landfill in two separate incidents.

The latest incident involved a collector being run over by a bakkie's trailer while offloading domestic refuse.

The dumpsite collectors are also exposed to health risks on a daily basis.

During a recent council meeting, Walvis Bay's management committee recommended that an urgent eviction order be obtained to evict those staying at the landfill.

"The municipal council takes note of the unlawful presence of [squatters] and shack structures at the landfill site. Damage is caused to private and public property, and the burning of fires pollutes the air of all residents," the committee's recommendations read.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Environment Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The report proposed that the illegal living arrangements of the landfill collectors should not be compared to illegal shacks at the town.

This is because the site's environmental conditions are extremely hazardous.

The department indicated it has on numerous occasions attempted to remove the unauthorised residents, but failed because there were no clear directives from the council.

" . . . and unwillingness from the police to assist with the removal of unauthorised people from the site. One of the reasons given by the police for not acting, was the absence of a fence and a controlled access point," said the report.

By law squatters and the burning of refuse are not allowed at licensed landfills.

Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes says the squatters should be moved from the landfill.

"They live in unhygienic conditions, they eat poisonous food. The fact is they have to go. We are working on a proposal on where and how. We are also looking at options to maybe issue them entry passes to continue operating there, but not live there," the mayor says.

He says the aim is to provide the people with dignified living conditions.