Namibia: Swapo Denies Stifling Local Authorities

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila says the notion that Swapo is marginalising local authorities where it does not have a majority are false.

Speaking at a Covid-19 briefing on Friday, the prime minister said development in the country is not taken on an adhoc basis as the government has pre-agreed policies and plans incorporating programmes to be implemented which are budgeted for.

"It seems those local authorities where Swapo does not have a majority of councillors are being marginalised in terms of funding or maybe they are not getting the necessary support from the central government and even the president, is not so," she said.

She added that allocations of resources are based on priorities as agreed to be implemented in different parts of the country regardless of who is in majority in the regional or local authority council and also on the total resource envelope of the government.

"If the economy goes down, of course public revenue will also reduce in the allocation of the budget to different regions and local authorities but the size of the allocation is not based on who is controlling the regional or local authority council nor are these structures acting in a policy vacuum in terms of what the priorities are.

"There is no regional or local authority that is an orphan on account of the fact that Swapo is not dominating there," she added.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila also said there have always been regions where Swapo did not have a majority and there was no such view that those regions or local authorities were neglected or denied resources.

"So it is really difficult to understand why there is that feeling now with regards to only specific local authorities.

That kind of perception serves only to traumatise the communities in those areas that believe they are not cared for by the government but there is absolutely no basis for that belief," she said.