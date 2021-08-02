Namibia: Partnerships Needed for Katima/Liselo Farm Project

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform is looking for public-private partnerships (PPPs) to fully implement the Katima/Liselo farm green-scheme project in the Zambezi region.

The region has been said to have the potential to become Namibia's food basket.

The Mafwe Traditional Authority has thus allocated about 1 600 ha of land to the government for the implementation of the farm project.

Ministry spokesperson Jona Musheko last week said they have completed fencing off the farm, while the debushing is 90% complete.

However, due to financial constraints, the ministry is exploring other options, such as PPPs, to implement the rest of the project.

"Internal consultations for entering into public-private partnerships are still ongoing," Musheko said.

He said the line ministry will strive to ensure that all green-scheme projects across the country reach full production potential through various operational options.

Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu during his state of the region address last month revealed that traditional authorities have made over 23 890 hectares of land available to the government.

"Occupation of these pieces of land will see the realisation of job creation, and will boost food security," he said.

Some 5 000 hectares have been made available at Singalamwe, 890 ha at Kongola, 2 000 ha at Lyanshulu in the Judea Lyabboloma constituency, and another 5 000 ha at Sachona in the same constituency.

In the Katima Rural constituency about 1 000 hectares of land have been made available at Muyako, and 10 000 ha at Lusese and Nankonde in the flood-prone areas of the Kabbe North and South constituencies.