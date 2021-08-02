Namibia: Michelle Mclean-Bailey Supports People's Dreams

THE Michelle McClean Children's Trust on Wednesday made a financial dontion towards funding various Namibians for a good cause.

The donation was handed over in Windhoek by Michelle McLean-Bailey, the actress, writer, professional speaker, model who is also former Miss Namibia and Miss Universe title holder.

Donations were for Alexis Swart (19), Miss Teen Namibia 2021 to represent Namibia at an international pageant (N$15 000). Swart will represent the country at the Miss Teen Universe 2021 pageant in Dubai from 25 October to 7 November this year.

Other donations were for Side by Side Early Intervention Centre (N$20 000), Serena and Armand (N$6 000) and Zuriël Nanus, an accounting student now in her third year of study.

"This is such an unprecedented time and we are reaching out to all individuals and businesses who can assist us as volunteers or with donations," McLean-Bailey said.

McLean-Bailey said they invested in Swart because they believe in her and it is important to invest in brand ambassadors.

"We trust that Swart will do well. She is a wonderful representative and will do an excellent job. The trust sees the importance of building up brand ambassadors. We must support our ambassadors because they go out into the world and make our country look great. When we have brand ambassadors we have an opportunity for Namibia to increase opportunities for tourism and investment," she said.

McLean-Bailey said the donation to Side by Side Early Intervention Centre shows they believe in their project. "They look after orphans. They don't have families and a home and with Covid-19 they are more vulnerable," McLean-Bailey said.

Swart said that the donation guarantees that she will go to Dubai. She said helping each other is important especially during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I am very grateful for the contribution towards funding and I appreciate it. It is very important to help each other because it shows support. My preparations for the contest are going on very well. I am learning a lot and meeting a lot of fashion designers. I and my team will soon be sharing some exciting news. I will reveal this when the time is right," Swart said.

During McLean-Bailey's stay in Namibia she accompanied Miss Namibia 2021, Chelsi Shikongo, and the mayor of Swakopmund to donate food to the people of DRC informal settlement in the town who lost their homes to a fire recently.