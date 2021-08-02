Namibia: Millions Invested in Hardap Development Projects

MILLIONS of dollars have been invested by various public and private entities for the development of various economic and social projects in the Hardap region.

This was revealed by Hardap regional governor Salomon April during his annual state of the region address at Mariental last week.

April said the funds were invested in sectors such as tourism, agriculture and food security, rural water supply, sanitation, education, crime reduction, poverty, health eradication and youth unemployment.

"In just one year we have proven that working together as a team can yield tangible results. Therefore I want to thank the team that worked tirelessly to make these externally sourced investments possible," he said.

The governor said upcoming projects include the construction of houses at towns such as Hoachanas, Gochas, Stampriet and Maltahöhe.

This would hopefully address the shortage of housing in the region, where over 60% of the population live in shacks without access to clean water and sanitation.

"Therefore we must fast track housing delivery and sanitation, and service delivery in general," April said.

According to the governor, the rehabilitation of the Gochas intersection at the border of the Hardap and //Kharas regions will commence soon.

This year the region will also see the development of a milk value chain, he said.

April announced that N$10 million would be invested in the development of a primary school at Mariental.

Dropping out of school, unemployment and poverty remain of grave concern in the region, April said.

The governor's office has partnered with national and international organisations to support young professionals to upgrade their skills and obtain relevant qualifications.

"We have to move much faster to address underlying reasons for this unacceptable situation," the governor said.