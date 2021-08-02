Namibia: NFA 'Not Worried' About Npl Win

THE Namibia Football Association (NFA) is open to a truce with the Namibia Premier League (NPL), says NFA president Ranga Haikali. Its registration as a second football governing body in the country is imminent.

The NPL's long wait to be accepted by the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) as a second national football sport body appears to be over after winning its appeal against the NSC's rejection last week.

The national sport appeals committee ruled on Thursday that the NPL need not be a member of Fifa for it to be registered as a national sports body in Namibia.

Fifa, which runs organised football globally, has repeatedly made it clear that it is opposed to a second football administrative body in the country.

The NPL has applied to the sport commission for a licence to organise professional football in Namibia outside Fifa structures.

The NPL was suspended in 2019, and then expelled as a member of the NFA last year before losing a decision for reinstatement at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in June.

Haikali says the NFA remains Fifa's sole representative in Namibia.

"Fifa regulations are clear. Only the NFA is allowed to run association football in the country," he says in response to the NPL's imminent status.

The NFA is "not worried" about clubs resigning and returning to the NPL, he says.

"Clubs know what it means if they are not NFA members. It will jeopardise the chances of their players in representing the national team and playing in Fifa-sanctioned competitions," Haikali says.

Should the NPL seek readmission to the NFA, the latter's executive organ will address the application, he says.

"If they apply, I cannot pre-empt what the members would decide. That is a matter for congress. There may be grounds for unity in Namibian football. Not through threats, but for us leaders to put aside our egos for the sake of football," Haikali says.

Since losing its NFA privileges, the NPL twice had its application for national body status rejected before Thursday's decision.

The NSC based their rejection on Fifa's stance on the matter, but the appeals committee ordered that the NSC register the NPL within 14 days of its findings on the grounds of freedom of association in a sovereign Namibia.

African Stars, which is among four clubs not to have denounced the NPL in favour of the recently established and NFA-administered Namibia Premier Football League, welcomed the landmark ruling.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The club is chaired by NPL chairman Patrick Kauta, who, along with four other NPL officials, are barred from NFA-related activities for bringing the association into disrepute.

"African Stars FC is elated to learn of the successful appeal of the Namibia Premier League to be registered as national sport body to manage domestic professional football," the club said in statement on Friday.

"As African Stars FC we carry the obligation to at all times inform and guide the 'Okaserandu' folklore of our beloved club. We would like to thank the thousands of African Stars FC supporters here in Namibia and the diaspora for your unwavering support to professionalise the domestic game. We hope this decision by the NSC appeals committee will go a long way in restoring the dignity of the game.

"Football is bigger than all of us, and in the end it will triumph."