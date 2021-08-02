Zimbabwe: Chiefs Call for Mobile Vaccination

TRADITIONAL leaders from Matabeleland region have called on Government to deploy mobile vaccination teams in rural areas as some vaccination centres are too far.

The chiefs observed that some people were reluctant to be vaccinated because the vaccination centres were too far.

The country has to vaccinate 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

A Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Report focusing on rural areas released earlier this year shows that 54 percent of rural communities travel about five kilometres to access a health centre, 31 percent travel about 10km to their nearest clinic while 15 percent travel more than 10km to access health care.

Traditional leaders told our Bulawayo Bureau that rural communities have embraced vaccination, but to speed up the process, Government must deploy mobile teams in remote areas.

Chief Mabhikwa from Lupane in Matabeleland North said he was concerned with new infections being recorded in rural areas hence the need to speed up the vaccination process.

"I'm worried about the Covid-19 situation in our communities. We are recording high numbers of new cases, but the good thing is that deaths are decreasing. We appreciate this mass vaccination going on, but we are appealing to Government to deploy mobile teams so that people do not travel long distances to be vaccinated," said Chief Mabhikwa.

He said only 14 health centres in the district were vaccination centres yet the district had 28 wards.

"Government should therefore deploy mobile vaccination teams to service areas that are far away from the health centres," said Chief Mabhikwa.

Deputy President of the Chiefs Council, Chief Mtshana from Bubi district shared Chief Mabhikwa's views.

He said due to the national lockdown under which inter-city travel is banned, even travelling within a district has become a challenge.

"Some of the areas such as koNkosikazi have no transport to travel to vaccination centres which are far away. There is therefore a need for the health authorities to deploy mobile teams in such areas," said Chief Mtshana.

He said more Covid-19 cases have been reported in Bubi district during the third wave.

Chief Mthuphula from Tsholotsho also said there is urgent need to deploy mobile vaccination teams.

He said following a spike in Covid-19 cases, the demand for vaccines has increased in Tsholotsho.