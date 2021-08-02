Mauritius: Air Seychelles to Resume Flights to Mauritius in October After 18-Month Pause

2 August 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Air Seychelles will resume scheduled passenger flights to Mauritius starting October 3, the airline said on Monday.

The Seychelles' national carrier suspended flights to Mauritius in March last year in view of restrictions imposed by the Mauritian government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resumption of passenger flight follows the announcement of the full reopening of Mauritius' borders starting from October 1, leading to further ease in movement for fully vaccinated travellers.

The fares for the twice-weekly flights between Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and start from SCR5,599 ($374) in economy class and SCR8,999 ($602) in business class.

Travellers to Mauritius are requested to visit www.mauritiusnow.com to remain up to date with the latest entry requirements while those traveling to Seychelles should visit www.advisory.seychelles.travel.

Air Seychelles said that "as entry requirements at each destination may change due to the unprecedented environment, it is the responsibility of each traveller to verify and follow all COVID-19 pre-departure guidelines, in addition to ensuring all related travel documents are available upon check-in as requested by the country of destination."

Meanwhile, starting this month, Air Seychelles will continue its weekly direct flights to the Maldives, another island nation in the Indian Ocean.

The scheduled flights will be operated year-round by the airline's A320neo jetliner directly to Velana International Airport in Male.

