South Africa: The National Question - for the Sake of the Nation and Nation-Building, Kill the Tribe

opinion

African states are a product of an involuntary 'tribal' unity, where a 'tribe' may even be cut into two by colonial boundaries. Whatever was left of the 'tribes' was used by colonial regimes to sow division between them: an intentional architectural strategy.

Over the past few weeks, South Africa has suffered rampant looting and destruction in KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of Gauteng. President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his recent address to the nation, described this as an "insurrection".

The major event that stimulated this mayhem was the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. This was echoed by everyone involved in this violence and looting spree. The level of violence and destruction invited a lot of speculation among different groups. Those who seemingly supported Zuma blamed the looting on "monopoly capital" for creating the gap between the rich and the poor in South Africa. They further blamed the post-apartheid government for jailing Zuma, while apartheid "thugs" are roaming around freely.

Those within the political realm, especially the opposition, jumped on the opportunity to promote their political standpoints by criticising the ANC government as incompetent and failing to put its house in order.

The other dominant factor, which was also directly related to...