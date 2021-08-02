South Africa: Our Skills Problem Cannot Be Fixed Outside of the Economy - It Must Be Part of the Messy Process of Structural Change

1 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephanie Allais

Education players should be embedded into economic planning processes focused on growing sectors of the economy, instead of skills being seen as something to be specified by the economy in order to be 'produced' by the education system.

Professor Stephanie Allais is a professor of education and SARCHi research chair in skills development at the Centre for Researching Education and Labour (REAL) at the University of Witwatersrand.

We have recently had stark reminders of the underlying systemic challenges facing South Africa, especially poverty, high levels of youth unemployment and poor and inadequate service delivery.

There are no easy fixes to addressing these problems. Take youth unemployment which has been explored in Daily Maverick. Rebone Tau argues that the solution lies in fixing the TVET system to ensure a focus on technical skills, as opposed to youth getting a university education.

Glen Mills suggests that industry players and tertiary institutions should "seize the initiative and demonstrate dynamic leadership" to ensure partnerships between colleges and employers and to ensure that employers train.

Certainly, the vocational education sector needs more of the post-school budget, as Mills argues, and certainly, we need better coordination in government (and within and between the myriad skills-linked structures),...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X