Kenya: Jebitok Reinstated Into 1500m Semis After Appeal Following Heats Tumble

2 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya's Edinah Jebitok has been drafted into the semi-final list of the 1500m race at the Olympic Games after initially missing out following a tumble in the final lap.

The Kenyan contingent in Tokyo appealed after Jebitok was tripped and they have been successful with the 19-year old 2017 World Under-18 bronze medalist finding a way back for the semis.

This means that Kenya will now have the full complement of three at the semis.

Jebitok had come tumbling down in the final 300m of the race after being tripped. On her way down she also took out Netherlands' Sifan Hassan, though the latter bounced back quickly and showed superb sprinting to go on and win the heat.

Jebitok could not bounce back well and in time and ended up finishing 12th. Faith Kipyegon had won her heat while Winny Chebet finished third as the two earned automatic qualification.

