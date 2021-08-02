Zimbabwe: Joy for Chinhoyi Missing Toddler's Mother

The mother of the now five-month-old, Dadirai Seremwe, who was kidnapped from their home in Chinhoyi in June is elated to be united with her child.

The toddler, who went missing when she was only two months, was found dumped near a dam in Mount Darwin last month before the social development office and a good Samaritan chipped in to take care of her.

The identification of people who kidnapped her remains a mystery, although the mother, Ms Vicky Nyanhete (27)'s five-year-old daughter said a man had entered their room and grabbed the child.

This was after Ms Nyanhete had escorted a visitor out of the house.

While DNA tests still need to be done to link the child to its biological parent, Ms Nyanhete, who has since relocated to Chikuti near Karoi, is convinced that the baby is her once kidnapped child.

Speaking in a telephone interview with The Herald, Ms Nyanhete, a mother of three, could not hide her joy and thanked the police force for working tirelessly to help bring her child back.

"I received a phone call from the police over a week ago saying there was a child that resembled the features of my kidnapped daughter," she said.

"We travelled to Mount Darwin on Saturday and spent two days there.

"Police told us that the child who had now been taken into the custody of a well-wisher from Dotito was found dumped near a dam in Mount Darwin."