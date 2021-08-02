South Africa: Premier Chupu Mathabatha Appoints Mr Ndavhe Ramakuela As Provincial Head of Communication Services

press release

The Office of the Premier in Limpopo, has appointed Mr. Ndavhe Ramakuela as the Provincial Head of Communication Services.

Ramakuela is a seasoned communicator and marketer with over two decades of experience within the public sector.

He is a graduate from the University of Limpopo where he spent his formative years as student, lecturer and later as deputy director responsible for publications. At the turn of new local government he joined Capricorn District Municipality where he was responsible for stakeholder relations and communications.

In addition, Ramakuela is famously known for his role as the Host City representative for the City of Polokwane during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Before taking his new role as Provincial Head of Communications, Ramakuela was Chief Marketing Officer of the Limpopo Tourism Agency.

"We are very excited to have a person of Ramakuela's in-depth knowledge as our new Head of Communications in Limpopo. We welcome him to his province as he is starting with his new role today, 2 August 2021. The Provincial Government and the people of Limpopo are looking forward to benefit from his experience in communications and marketing. He is highly welcomed and good luck to Ndavhe Ramakuela", says Limpopo Premier Mr. Chupu Stanley Mathabatha.