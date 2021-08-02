Nigeria: Covid-19 - 21 Prospective NYSC Members Test Positive in Taraba

2 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Magaji Lsa Hunkuyi

About 21 prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), posted to Taraba State for Batch B stream (I) orientation course, have tested positive for COVID-19.

A source, who pleaded not to be named, told Daily Trust in Jalingo that the 21 cases were detected following the compulsory COVID-19 test carried out on all prospective corps members and visitors to the camp.

The source further revealed that those who tested positive were being attended to at an isolation centre inside the camp located at Sibre along Jalingo-Wukari road.

"All the 21 cases are from prospective corps members who have not been admitted in the camp," he said.

He, however, said the 21 prospective corps members would be allowed to join the orientation course once they test negative.

