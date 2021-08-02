Kenya: Peter Munya Unveils New Plan to Boost Pyrethrum Farming

The government is targeting to boost pyrethrum growing by ensuring that at least 10,000 acres of land is put under the crop in the region by next year.Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya on Friday said this is part of the strategies to fully revive pyrethrum growing.Other strategies, he said, include provision and distribution of enough quality seedlings to farmers and increasing capacity of the pyrethrum processing plant.Mr Munya said his ministry, in partnership with the Nakuru government, is working to ensure full revival of pyrethrum production by providing the necessary resources and incentives."What we are doing is a show of commitment by the government to revive pyrethrum growing. We have just started and by next year we want to have at least 10,000 acres put under pyrethrum," said Mr Munya.MonopolyThe CS emphasized the need for competition in the sector which will ensure farmers get the best prices when selling their produce.He thus encouraged private investors to join the sector, saying it will eliminate monopoly which, he said, was the main reason for the collapse of the sub-sector.According to the CS, lack of raw materials is now the biggest challenge towards the revival of the crop.He noted that dedicating more land towards growing the crop is the surest way to increase production.The CS gave out four brand new pick-ups to aid in the distribution of seedlings to farmers.Good returnsHe assured farmers of getting good returns, noting that pyrethrum has high demand globally.Mr Munya was speaking in Molo town during the distribution of pyrethrum seedlings to farmers. Governor Lee Kinyanjui thanked the national government for its efforts in reviving pyrethrum growing, saying it will be a major economic driver for the region."Farmers are now asking for more seedlings which just shows their level of confidence in the crop. We have seen tremendous success among farmers who started growing the crop and can confirm that the story of transformation is real," he said.jopenda@ke.nationmedia.com