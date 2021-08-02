Zimbabwe: Scott Vincent Impresses At Maiden Olympics

ZIMBABWEAN golfer, Scott Vincent, impressed at his first outing at the Olympics, after he finished tied in 16th place, a the Tokyo Games.

After a difficult opening round, when he carded a two-over-par, Vincent had rounds of 67, 66 and 67, to finish strongly, in the field that had 60 players.

The European and Asian Tour card-holder was tied with Jhonattan Vegas and Christiaan Buzeidenhout, at 11-under-par overall.

Vincent made history by becoming the first local professional golfer, to take part in the Olympics, as he qualified in 51st place.

He is probably the best perfomer, from Team Zimbabwe, which had four other athletes.

The tournament was won by American Xander Schauffele.

The California native held, at least, a share of the lead, since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics' second round, when he shot an eight-under-par 63.

He widened his lead by three, in Saturday's third round, for a 14-under par, totaling 199.

During yesterday's round, with a number of golfers breathing down his neck, Schauffele maintained focus, and delivered a memorable third shot, on the 18th, to just feet, from the hole, to win gold.

"For me, I really wanted to win for my dad," Schauffele said in a post-competition interview.

"I'm sure he's crying somewhere here right now."

The round's other big story was Slovakia"s Rory Sabbatini, who leapfrogged 16 players, with a jaw-dropping 10-under-par 61, for a 267 score.

His 61 now stands as the best-ever Olympic golf score.